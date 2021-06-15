Tuesday, June 15th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Lehigh County, PA — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in a murder-for-hire plot after allegedly trying to have her husband killed on a payment plan. 44-year-old Claudia Carrion stands accused of criminal solicitation to commit homicide after she allegedly tried to hire an undercover detective as a hitman to take out her husband–who she believed was abusing her and her family as well as cheating on her with several other women.

She was arrested and charged on Friday after an undercover operation that was conducted on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, the defendant “described in detail why she wanted her husband killed” before paying a $100 deposit. Authorities allege that Carrion originally agreed to pay $4,000 for the value-priced hit but that during the meet-up she expressed an inability to pay the amount in full.

After some negotiations, a payment plan was agreed upon, the deposit was paid, and she was arrested. The purportedly scorned wife also allegedly admitted to police that she paid the deposit using five $20 bills and that the remainder of the balance would be paid off in weekly installments. That murder-by-layaway was to be paid off in $100 installments. If convicted, Carrion could be charged with the same severity as someone charged with murder.

