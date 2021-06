Missouri Senator Josh Hawley wants to go further than President Biden and Former President Trump in blocking the use of the popular TikTok app. Senator Hawley explains his solution is to ban the app outright.

Hawley says the Biden Administration is going in the wrong direction in loosening up restrictions on TikTok and WeChat.

