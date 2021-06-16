Missouri House Broadband Committee Chairman Says Broadband is an Utter Necessity for Production Agriculture

The chairman of a new Missouri House committee on rural broadband describes broadband as an “utter necessity” for production agriculture across the state. State Representative Louis Riggs, who chairs the House Special Committee on Broadband Development, says farmers depend on GPS.

Riggs says there are still at least 392,000 Missourians who lack high-speed internet, either because it’s not available or they can’t afford it.

