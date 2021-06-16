Missouri’s Senate Leader Says State Has $10 Billion in Unfunded Transportation Projects

Missouri’s Senate leader says there are currently 10-billion dollars in unfunded transportation projects across the state. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz has been working on transportation funding for 11 years in the Legislature, and his bill increasing Missouri’s gas tax is now on the governor’s desk.

Schatz’s bill increases Missouri’s gasoline tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025. Governor Parson said in a recent interview that he expects to sign the bill, after his office reviews the bill’s language.

