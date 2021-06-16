Outgoing Miss Missouri says the pageant is more than just crowns

Young women from across the state will compete this week for the chance to win scholarship money and the title of Miss Missouri. The pageant includes talent performances, interviews and evening gowns. The outgoing title holder, Simone Esters, says the competition has helped her to build confidence.

The pageant begins today in northeast Missouri’s Mexico and a winner will be crowned Saturday evening. One lucky woman will move on to compete in the Miss America pageant.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!