Thursday, June 17th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

San Francisco, CA — Two passengers were reportedly escorted off a United Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport because they brawled over elbow room.

“On my first flight in 15 months, of course we were rerouted back to the gate because two passengers got into a physical altercation over elbow placement upon arm rests,” Google product director Jack Krawczyk said on Twitter.

The flight was headed to Las Vegas when the two combatants rubbed elbows about 1:30 p.m. Friday. A United spokeswoman said the incident took place right before takeoff. Both men, who have not been identified, were detained when an officer arrived at the gate. Neither was injured and neither sought to “pursue further police action,” according to police, who said the men were not allowed to rejoin the flight.

Social media users reacted to the episode by lashing out against the misery of commercial flying. “This. This is *&^%ing why I HATE traveling economy. You’re cramming a bunch of uneducated low lives into cheap seats with barely any leg and arm room and expecting them to be civil?” Twitter user @R_CAdams wrote. “Throw in them having to wear masks now and good LUCK,” he added.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!