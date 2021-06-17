US House Passes Missouri Congressman Graves’ Bipartisan Bill Involving Disaster Funds and FEMA

A northern Missouri congressman says flooding and other disaster victims need to know that they can use FEMA relief money to rebuild their homes without fear that the agency will come back months or years later and demand repayment. The US House has given approval to Congressman Sam Graves’ bipartisan bill, which comes after a Holt County man whose home was destroyed by record 2019 flooding was ordered to repay 12-thousand dollars, because of FEMA’s mistake.

Graves’ bill is called the “Preventing Disaster Revictimization Act.” Graves says it’s critical for helping towns recover after disasters. Holt County saw record flooding in 2019, and some residents in Craig and Corning lost their farms and homes multiple times.

