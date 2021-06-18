Blunt questions why certain weapons were not used against Capitol rioters

The U.S. Senate Rules Committee continues to hold hearings about Capitol Police oversight during January’s Capitol attack. The committee released a report last week about the security failures involved after violent and destructive rioters flooded the Capitol. During a hearing Wednesday, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt questioned Inspector General of Capitol Police Michael Bolton.

The report recommends providing Capitol officers with ballistic helmets, gloves and gas masks; and increasing Capitol Police funding to support extra training, adequate staffing and equipment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!