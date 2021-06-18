Friday, June 18th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — A brotherly “argument over some chicken” turned violent Monday evening when a Florida man allegedly threw a knife at his sibling, according to cops who say the airborne weapon “got stuck in the victim’s right leg.” 19-year-old Messiah Harris-Smith is facing a felony aggravated battery charge in connection with the June 14th incident at his family’s St. Petersburg residence.

The victim, who told police he did not want his brother prosecuted, will “need to receive stitches,” according to an arrest affidavit which does not further describe the chicken argument. Harris-Smith, who has pleaded not guilty, was released last night from the county jail on his own recognizance.

Harris-Smith was arrested earlier this year for allegedly pushing and threatening to kill his mother during an argument in their home. Prosecutors subsequently decided not to pursue a misdemeanor domestic battery case against the 6’ 1”, 250-pound teenager.

