Sikeston woman arrested for drugs Wednesday
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations. A Patrol report said 37-year-old Leigh Fisher was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and Xanax, felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance for marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no front license plate, and failure to wear a seat belt. She was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.