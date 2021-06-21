Hiring underway at MO schools; several having trouble filling jobs

This is a time when Missouri school districts are hiring new staff and teachers before the upcoming school year. But several schools are having trouble filling open positions. Lewis County high school principal Susan Rossmiller of northeast Missouri says the state’s ranking as one of the worst in the country for teacher pay has hurt the applicant pool.

She says the increased classroom workload during the pandemic has also led to additional teachers leaving.

