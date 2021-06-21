Monday, June 21st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Madison County, FL — A Florida man was arrested by Berea Police after they responded to a collision call at Burger King. Upon arrival, officers observed 68-year-old Joseph O’Brien was unsteady on his feet with slurred speech and unable to maintain focus. Additionally, officers were able to smell alcohol on his breath.

According to the citation, the vehicle collision occurred because O’Brien drove his semi with a trailer through the Burger King drive-thru. The citation states the trailer ran across the front of the vehicle and dragged it back through the drive-thru. The semi attempted to back up despite striking the vehicle. O’Brien failed his field sobriety test. While searching his vehicle, two 16-ounce alcoholic beverages were found in a plastic bag on the floor of the passenger seat.

Two more 16-ounce beverages were found in another plastic bag in the back of the cabin. O’Brien told officers he had drank Listerine mouthwash. He was taken to the Baptist Health Hospital where he refused a blood test. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree (aggravated circumstance) operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and possession of open alcohol containers in a vehicle.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!