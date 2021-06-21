One man injured in Friday morning shooting

The Southeast Missourian reports that an adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after a 911 call. An officer on the scene administered medical care to the victim through the use of a tourniquet. A suspect description was gathered. Additional officers located a suspect leaving the area, and he was apprehended without injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical care. The investigation is ongoing.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!