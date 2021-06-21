Poplar Bluff man in custody on robbery and resisting arrest charges

A Poplar Bluff man is facing robbery and resisting arrest charges. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a business on South Broadway Street in reference to stealing and a store clerk being assaulted. A male suspect entered the business and stole several items from the store. An employee tried to detain him, she was shoved by the suspect into a clothes rack and ran out of the store. Officers were able to set up a perimeter and took the suspect into custody near a wooded area at 11th and Poplar Street. The victim who tried to detain the suspect received minor injuries. 42-year-old Micheal Sherrion was arrested for 2nd degree robbery and resisting arrest. He was booked and lodged in the Butler County Justice Center.

