Route TT in Bollinger, Wayne counties closed for pavement work

Route TT in Bollinger and Wayne counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. This section is from Route E in Bollinger County to Route P in Wayne County. The work will begin at 6 a.m. tomorrow, and the road will reopen at 8 a.m. July 1. During the work, the road will be open to local traffic only. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

