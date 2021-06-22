California man killed when canoe capsizes on Current River
A California man has died after his canoe capsized on the Current River. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 82-year-old David Robles, of Los Angeles, California, was piloting a Canoe on Current River when a strong current swept the canoe into a root wad, causing it to capsize. Robles then got caught under the root wad and drowned. The incident occurred at around 11:30 am Saturday at Chilton Creek in Carter County.