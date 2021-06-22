California Man Pleads Guilty to methamphetamine charges

Yesterday, a California man pleaded guilty to a drug charge before United States District Court Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. 36-year-old Dexter Elcan, of South Gate, CA, pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with the intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of meth. On July 11, 2020, officers learned that Elcan was traveling to Missouri and that he had shipped a package by UPS from California to a residence in Poplar Bluff. The officers watched the UPS delivery person put the package on the porch. Elcan came out of the home, picked up the package, and carried it back into the home. When officers knocked on the door, Elcan ran out another door and tried to escape. Other officers followed him and he was captured a short distance away. He tried to break his cell phone and burn the UPS receipt for mailing the package. Elcan was unsuccessful in destroying either item. Officers recovered the package delivered to the home that Elcan picked up. The package held 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth. Elcan faces a minimum sentence of ten years incarceration, up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Elcan’s sentencing is set for September 8, 2021 in Cape Girardeau.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!