Cape Girardeau Police Department warns of Ameren scam

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports that there’s another Ameren scam going around. You’ll receive an automated message from someone impersonating Ameren to inform you of a temporary outage in your area. It’ll give you the option to speak to an Ameren representative. If you press 1, you’ll be connected to a live person who will inform you that your account has been flagged for immediate disconnect. This individual will continue to ask a series of questions regarding how you make your payments and eventually tell you that your account shows an outstanding balance that needs to be paid today. Ameren informed them this is a new scam. You can learn more on the Cape Girardeau Police Department Facebook page.

