MO organization has great success in helping at-risk students graduate from high school

An in-school program to help students graduate from high school is gaining in popularity across Missouri. Jobs for America’s Graduates is sometimes referred to as JAG and celebrates a 98-percent graduation rate among Missouri students in the program. Executive Director Paul Kincaid says in 2014, there were six programs in six Missouri schools. Today, there are more than 100 programs in about 70 schools across the state.

The in-school program focuses on getting students to graduate, interpersonal skills and employability skills.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!