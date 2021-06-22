MO Public Defender System prepares to hire 53 new attorneys

The Missouri Public Defender System is preparing to hire 53 new attorneys – the largest staffing increase the system has experienced since around 1989. If Governor Parson does not make changes to the system’s next budget, the office is on track to fill the positions soon after the new state budget begins in July. Director Mary Fox says she hopes the additional attorneys will lead to a drop in the turnover rate.

Fox says starting salary is about 47-thousand dollars with potential attractive salary increases, state benefits, student loan forgiveness after ten years of service, among other things.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!