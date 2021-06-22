Two children found safe after mother was shot in Reynolds County

Two children have been found safe after their mother was shot on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after the two children, ages 9 and 7 years old, were taken by 43-year-old Jason Baker in Reynolds County. The Amber Alert said that Baker shot the children’s mother and left the area with them in a vehicle. The children were later found safe and the Amber Alert was cancelled. Further details were not released and the incident is under investigation.

