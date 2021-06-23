Attorney General Schmitt Urges Congress to Restore Hyde Amendment to Prohibit Taxpayer Funding of Abortions

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 21 other state attorneys general wrote to congressional leaders on Monday, urging Congress to keep the Hyde Amendment in the 2022 budget. The amendment, prohibiting the use of federal funds for abortions, was not included in the Biden Administration’s budget. The Hyde Amendment has been included in federal budgets for the last forty-five years.

“Today I joined 21 other state attorneys general in urging Congress to restore the Hyde Amendment into the budget it ultimately passes and prevent taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This last-minute reversal by the Biden Administration could force taxpayers to foot the bill for abortions – that’s completely unacceptable. As Attorney General, I’ve fought for all life, including the unborn, and will continue that fight going forward.”

In their letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the attorneys general called on Congress to resist the president’s efforts to force taxpayers who object to abortions to pay for them.

“The Hyde Amendment was first enacted in 1976 following the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, and has been reenacted every year since with broad bipartisan support,” the letter reads. “The key to the Hyde Amendment’s four-and-a-half-decades longevity is that its purpose is clear and commonsensical: it prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions (with exceptions), on the basis that a great many taxpayers object to abortion on moral or religious grounds and, therefore, it is unconscionable to force them to pay for abortions by using their tax dollars for that purpose. Congress should resist following President Biden down this path and should instead maintain the Hyde Amendment language in the budget it ultimately passes.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia also joined the letter.

