On a 50-50 tie vote, U.S. Senate Republicans have blocked a sweeping election and voting bill pushed by Democrats. During a press conference on Capitol Hill, Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the best place to solve most problems is not Washington, D.C.

Blunt served as Missouri Secretary of State from 1985 to 1993.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!