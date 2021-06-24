The 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest is back in action! You have a chance to be crowned the winner and take home $1000!

Auditions are:

Saturday, July 17th at the Osage Center in Cape at 10am

Saturday, July 24th at Sikeston River Radio at 10am

Please keep in mind contestants may only audition at ONE of the two locations. Be sure to review the CONTEST RULES HERE to determine if you are eligible to participate

Semifinalists from both auditions will be posted on the website on Monday, July 26th.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 and the title – the 2021 Heartland Idol! Good luck this year!

