MO Legislature begins special session about tax to fund Medicaid program

A special session began yesterday to extend a healthcare tax that helps fund Missouri’s Medicaid program. The Missouri Legislature failed to pass the normally routine bill this year because some conservative lawmakers want to ban Medicaid coverage for certain forms of birth control. During a press conference this week, Governor Parson warned lawmakers that he would freeze about 722-million-dollars in funding in the upcoming state budget if members did not reach a deal.

FRA stands for Federal Reimbursement Allowance. The session began in the Senate.

