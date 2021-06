Three people were transported to area hospitals Tuesday following a stabbing in Poplar Bluff. Authorities report that the stabbing occurred Tuesday near the intersection of Lester and 10th streets. One person has been taken into custody in connection to the incident and their name is being withheld at this time. No further information is available at this time.

