Thursday, June 24th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Orlando, FL — A guest at Walt Disney World was filmed hopping on and off an attraction over the weekend, allegedly in pursuit of a cucumber. The incident took place on the “Living With the Land” attraction at Epcot, which is described as a “gentle boat tour” of Disney World’s experimental greenhouses and agricultural areas.
In the footage, which was initially posted to TikTok, a woman can be seen jumping off the boat, reaching for something from one of the vines, and then stumbling — and falling — as she attempts to return to the ride vehicle. Guests are not permitted to stand up or exit the attraction.
As seen in both the original video and the re-uploaded version, on-screen messages appear to indicate that the woman was attempting to steal a cucumber growing from one of the vines. Viewers are now describing the woman’s actions as dangerous and “completely inappropriate.” A representative for Disney World was not available to comment on the incident.