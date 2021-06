A Campbell man was arrested Wednesday night in Dunklin County on three warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 37-year-old Timothy Jones was arrested on felony warrants for stalking, harassment, and violating an order of protection. Jones is being held at the Dunklin County Jail without bond.

