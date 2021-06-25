DHSS says new spike does not reflect state’s success against COVID-19, vaccinations will protect

After leading the nation in controlling COVID cases, our state is now seeing a surge in the virus, but not the COVID-19 we have dealt with over the past year. This one is a bit stronger and more contagious. Northwest and SouthWest Missouri are seeing more of the Delta Variant. The Missouri Health Department’s Director of Community & Public Health Adam Crumbliss says part of the problem has to do with how people responded to the CDC relaxing safety restrictions for vaccinated people.

Missouri is in national headlines for the spike in cases, but Crumbliss says it’s not an accurate picture because we have had some of the nation’s best numbers. Crumbliss and health professionals across the state say vaccination is the best way to avoid this new and more potent strain of COVID-19. The Delta Variant of COVID has now affected the population with the lowest vaccination rates, those in their 20’s and 30’s. DHSS is trying to reach them through working with the universities and colleges.

