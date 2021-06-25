Friday June 25TH, 2021
Orange County, FL — Curious about where the average street dealer safely stores their stash? Wonder no more! A Florida Man whose rap sheet includes more than a dozen drug convictions was arrested last month after jailers discovered four “crystal rocks” of methamphetamine stored inside the defendant’s “penis skin.” 30-year-old Shaft Bang Adams was collared in mid-May for driving with a suspended or revoked license and booked into the Orange County jail on the misdemeanor count.
Adams, an Orlando resident, was familiar with the lockup owing to his 20-plus prior convictions for offenses like domestic assault; battery; possession of a controlled substance; delivery of cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; false imprisonment; and possession of drug paraphernalia. During the jail intake process, Adams was subjected to a strip search during which a correctional officer reported finding “4 crystal rocks white in color inside the ‘penis skin’ of Mr. Adams.”
A subsequent field test of the rocks “tested positive for Methamphetamine.” Adams was charged with possession of meth and introducing contraband into a penal institution, both felonies. He spent eight days in custody before posting $2000 bond. Adams is back behind bars following his arrest yesterday on cocaine possession and resisting charges.