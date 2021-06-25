Poplar Bluff man facing assault and armed criminal action charges in connection to stabbing

A Poplar Bluff man is facing multiple charges in connection to a stabbing incident earlier this week. Lieutenant Keith Hefner with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 30-year-old Irvan Hendrix was taken into custody following an incident on Tuesday where three people suffered stab injuries. Hendrix has been charged with three counts each of 1st degree assault and armed criminal action. His initial arraignment was yesterday morning.

