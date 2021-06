Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents met at 2 p.m. yesterday in the University Center President’s Room and are meeting again at 9 a.m. today in Dempster Hall Room 124 on the University’s main campus in Cape Girardeau. The official notice, along with a tentative meeting agenda, is available at semo.edu/board/meeting-notices. The Board agenda and meeting materials can be viewed at semo.edu/board/meeting_info.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!