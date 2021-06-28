Governor Parson Orders Flag to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Firefighter Rodney L. Heard

Governor Mike Parson ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations statewide, the FireFighters Memorial, and government buildings in the City of St. Louis be flown at half-staff today in honor of St. Louis firefighter Rodney Heard. Firefighter Heard passed away in the line of duty on June 15th following exposure to the COVID-19 virus while serving the citizens of St. Louis and the people of the state of Missouri.

“Firefighter Heard served the people of St. Louis and our state with honor and dignity. He was taken far too soon, but the memory of his courage and devotion to protecting the well-being of others will not be forgotten,” Governor Parson said. “Teresa and I will keep Rodney’s friends and families in our thoughts and prayers as they mourn this loss.”

Firefighter Heard joined the St. Louis Fire Department on March 1, 1999. He was one of the many first responders from across Missouri who bravely risked their own health and safety by responding to emergency calls during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To view the proclamation, click here.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!