Monday, June 28th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — In an unprovoked attack, a 7-Eleven customer was injured when a fellow patron threw a glass jar of Tostitos salsa at him with such force that the container broke on the victim’s back. According to court filings, 31-year-old Le’trail Tresalus was arrested on a felony battery charge for allegedly striking the victim with the 15.5-ounce jar inside the convenience store in St. Petersburg.

The 6’ 2”, 300-pound Tresalus is locked up in the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $4,500 bond. In addition to the battery count, he is facing a theft rap for allegedly stealing a Choco Taco ice cream bar from 7-Eleven. Investigators allege that the man struck with the Tostitos jar suffered a minor laceration and “visible swelling.”

A witness, cops noted, saw the attack, which was recorded by a 7-Eleven surveillance camera. Since Tresalus’s rap sheet includes prior battery and theft convictions, the charges against him were enhanced to felonies.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!