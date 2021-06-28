Monday, June 28th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
St. Petersburg, FL — In an unprovoked attack, a 7-Eleven customer was injured when a fellow patron threw a glass jar of Tostitos salsa at him with such force that the container broke on the victim’s back. According to court filings, 31-year-old Le’trail Tresalus was arrested on a felony battery charge for allegedly striking the victim with the 15.5-ounce jar inside the convenience store in St. Petersburg.
The 6’ 2”, 300-pound Tresalus is locked up in the Pinellas County jail in lieu of $4,500 bond. In addition to the battery count, he is facing a theft rap for allegedly stealing a Choco Taco ice cream bar from 7-Eleven. Investigators allege that the man struck with the Tostitos jar suffered a minor laceration and “visible swelling.”
A witness, cops noted, saw the attack, which was recorded by a 7-Eleven surveillance camera. Since Tresalus’s rap sheet includes prior battery and theft convictions, the charges against him were enhanced to felonies.