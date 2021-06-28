Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rape

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Perryville man was arrested Friday morning by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on five sex crime charges. 50-year-old Joe Gasca’s charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old. Gasca also faces three other charges with a collective 21 counts of statutory sodomy of various degrees. Of those counts, nine include aggravated sexual offense with a person younger than 14 years old. Another nine include deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old. His fifth and final charge involves three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy. All of the crimes occurred between November 1997 and January 2014. A warrant for Gasca’s arrest was issued June 24th. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gasca at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning. Gasca remains in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond. No public record indicates Gasca had criminal history in Missouri prior to these charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!