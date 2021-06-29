City Hall closed on July 5th along with other

The City of Cape Girardeau will observe Independence Day on Monday, July 5. City Hall and various other administrative and service offices at Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks & Recreation and elsewhere will be closed. Recreation facilities will keep different schedules and critical services will remain active. Monday’s trash/recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash/recycling route will be run on Wednesday. All other routes remain the same.

