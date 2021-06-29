Fireworks Sales Have Started – Use them safely

Firework sales have started and the City of Cape is reminding you to use them safely. Adult supervision is the law. Even sparklers burn at temperatures of 1,200 degrees or more – hot enough to melt some metals. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks. Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully. Find more safety tips online or find the Fire Department or Police Department on social media for more tips. The City prohibits the sale and/or discharge of fireworks within a certain distance of schools, hospitals, gas pumps, etc.

When Fireworks Can be Used

June 27 to July 3 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

July 4 between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight

Dec. 31 from 11:30 p.m. until Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m.

When Fireworks Can be Sold

June 27 to July 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Fireworks may not be sold after 10 p.m. on July 4

