MO’s newest Supreme Court judge says serving on the high court is not where she thought she would land

Missouri’s newest Supreme Court judge says she had plans in high school to become a rock star and then she wanted to be the next Jodie Foster. Judge Robin Ransom said one of her older brothers joined the FBI and encouraged her to do the same.

Last month, Governor Parson chose Ransom to fill the seat on the high court created in early March by the retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Ransom previously served as a Missouri Court of Appeals judge.

