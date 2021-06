A senior member of the Missouri House who successfully carried the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) says SAPA does not defund the police. State Representative Jered Taylor said that Governor Mike Parson, a longtime Polk County sheriff, signed the bill.

Representative Taylor and other SAPA supporters say it does not try to prevent the federal government from enforcing federal gun laws in Missouri.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!