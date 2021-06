A Kennett man has died after a vehicle hit a building last week in Kennett. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 53 year old Darrell Goss’s vehicle collided with a business on First Street at around 11 am Friday. Goss was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell. This is the 32nd fatality in Troop E this year.

