Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Los Angeles, CA — A passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit of a taxiing plane at Los Angeles International Airport told authorities he smoked “a lot” of crystal meth prior to the frightening incident. 33-year-old Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez whispered to a passenger next to him on Friday’s United Airlines Flight 5365 that he planned to jump out of the plane as it readied to depart.

“I’m serious,” the woman recalled him saying. Victoria Dominguez, of La Paz, Mexico, then allegedly dashed to the front of the plane and banged on the cockpit door, trying to get inside. After not breaching the door, he opened an emergency exit door and hopped out of the plane, breaking his right leg.

Victoria Dominguez had arrived at LAX hoping to get to Salt Lake City, but he didn’t have a connecting flight planned. He instead visited a hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where he downed several beers and used $20 to buy “a lot” of crystal meth, according to an account he gave FBI investigators. Airport police took Victoria Dominguez into custody before he was taken to a hospital. He now faces up to twenty years in prison for interfering with the flight crew.

