SSM Health will now require all its employees, providers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. SSM Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Matt Hanley explains.

In addition, SSM is urging the public to get vaccinated, something that’s especially critical given the emergence of the more contagious Delta variant. SSM has 8 hospitals in Missouri.

