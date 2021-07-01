Thursday, July 1st, 2021

ODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Boca Raton, FL — A 25-year-old Florida man who was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers from his balcony, claims he thought he was in a video game. Kyle Raymond was arrested Sunday after firing at two police cars that responded to his Boca Raton apartment building after 911 calls about an “unstable” man screaming in the parking lot. Raymond fired 13 rounds from a .40-caliber Sig Sauer P229 handgun from the balcony to the street below, hitting one cop car’s tire and piercing the other’s roof. Several other guns were found inside his apartment when officers served a search warrant.



“He believes someone poisoned him,” an officer wrote in the affidavit. “He believed that he was being controlled in a video game. He believed that his actions were being controlled by someone else.” Another officer specified that Raymond thought he was inside a game “similar to ‘Grand Theft Auto.’”



Raymond was charged with with two counts of first-degree attempted murder of law enforcement officers and unlawful discharging of a firearm.

I’m going to start using that excuse anytime I’m in a jam. Speeding? “Sorry officer, I thought I was in Grand Theft Auto.” Running over someone in the parking lot? “Sorry officer, I thought I was in Grand Theft Auto.” Missing the toilet when I pee? Yeah, you guessed it.

