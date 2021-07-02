Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase

A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle “being driven in a careless manner and failing to stay in it’s single traffic lane,” around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, the driver failed to yield. Officers continued to attempt to get the vehicle to stop but the driver continued to fail to comply, resulting in a multi-car police chase. The driver traveled through several streets and parking lots until officers safely boxed the vehicle in on William Street near Kingshighway to keep the driver from entering busy traffic in the area. Additional units arrived on the scene quickly after she was stopped. The driver refused to exit and officers were required to break out her driver-side window to remove her from the vehicle. The driver was arrested without further incident and without injuring anyone. She was the only occupant in the vehicle, and is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending several charges. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

