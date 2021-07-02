Mo. Supreme Court sides against state in open records case

Public governmental bodies in Missouri cannot charge fees for the time attorneys spend redacting documents prior to their release to the public, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The court ruling noted that the Missouri Sunshine Law allows officials to charge requestors for “research” and “staff” time, but not attorney review. A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson says the office was still reviewing the decision. You can learn more in the Associated Press.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!