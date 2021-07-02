New Missouri law makes it a crime to reveal lottery winners

The Associated Press reports that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that could keep the identity of lottery winners secret. The bill signed Tuesday makes it a misdemeanor crime for Missouri Lottery officials or contractors to release the name, address or any identifying information about anyone who wins the lottery, unless the winner asks to be publicized. The new law will take effect Aug. 28. It will reverse the lottery’s current policy of publicizing winners’ names, the amount they won, the game they played and the retail location that sold the winning ticket. Lottery officials say publicity helps drive sales.

