COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead

There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak. Most of those who tested positive were vaccinated within the last six months. Of the 15, 10 were vaccinated and two had their first dose. Only one of the residents had not been vaccinated, and they were not the resident who died. The health center sent samples of each of the positive cases to a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) lab to determine which variant of COVID-19 the residents and staff members contracted. As of July 3rd, officials had not received test results. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

