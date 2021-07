A Perry County, IL, family is homeless following a fire at their residence. Du Quoin fire crews responded to a call just after 6 a.m. on Saturday to a structure fire on Virginia Lane. The owners recently bought the house and were in the process of renovations. No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

