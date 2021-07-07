Jackson man drowns Sunday night

A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the city’s Rotary Lake. Around 9:40 p.m., the Jackson Police Department was notified that someone had entered the water for unknown reasons. Emergency personnel responders from Jackson Fire Rescue were immediately notified and dispatched to the scene. Witnesses told authorities the man went about 40 feet from the water’s edge, submerged and did not resurface. With the help of witnesses, officers were able to triangulate the last known location of the person entering the water. The body was recovered at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, and Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan pronounced him dead. While the lake’s depth varies, the man was found in about 6 feet of water. The cause of death is pending the lab results. The incident remains under investigation and the identity of the victim will be released at a later time. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause of death and his next of kin have been notified. You can learn more at jacksonmo.org.

