Missouri State Highway Patrol Seeks Commercial Vehicle Officer Applicants

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking qualified applicants for the position of commercial vehicle officer. The Patrol is encouraging qualified individuals of all backgrounds to apply and will offer testing/interviews at General Headquarters in Jefferson City, Missouri. Those who successfully complete the evaluation will be eligible to continue in the selection process for the 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer Class. Learn more:

https://notes.mshp.dps.mo.gov/si01/si01p001.nsf/9300de8f24f618a68625729800536892/5815a066901f0b148625870a00766570?OpenDocument

